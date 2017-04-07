Law enforcement executives graduate f...

Law enforcement executives graduate from Florida Leadership Program

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 39 first-line supervisors from the Florida Leadership Academy on April 7, 2017. These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 22 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16) 21 hr Dixie Ladies 3
Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th... 21 hr Dixie Ladies 7
Trump is Totally Unqualified 21 hr Dixie Ladies 7
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... 21 hr Dixie Ladies 2
News Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'... Sat Ice Man 1
Duffy's Sports Grill Apr 7 Bill 1
Bullys Apr 7 Ice Man 2
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC