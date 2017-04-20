Key ruling ahead in trial of man linked to Diana Alvarez
FORT MYERS, Fla. A federal court judge plans to rule Friday morning whether a cell phone with lewd images of Diana Alvarez will be admissible in the trial of a man who was last seen with the missing 9-year-old San Carlos Park girl.
