Images appear to show getaway driver ...

Images appear to show getaway driver in North Fort Myers robbery

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Surveillance footage appears to show a man believed to have driven the getaway vehicle in the April 15 robbery of a 70-year-old woman at Wal-Mart in North Fort Myers NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Surveillance photos were released Sunday of a man believed to have driven the getaway vehicle for the suspect in an April 15 robbery of a 70-year-old woman at Wal-Mart in North Fort Myers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... 6 hr R12 Freon 49
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. 19 hr Yikes 3
News Mandatory one-day watering Sat ICE MAN 1
News Developer unveils plans for new downtown Fort M... Sat ICE MAN 3
News Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My... Sat hobee 2
American friendships are fake and superficial, ... Apr 21 Prince John 8
Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16) Apr 20 Ihaterap 4
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC