Identity released of 2 Fort Myers nig...

Identity released of 2 Fort Myers nightclub homicide suspects

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. Police released the names and mugshots of two suspects in the weekend killing of a DJ at a Fort Myers nightclub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15) 2 hr thebsdetector 18
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) 6 hr Danny N 9
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... Tue Joe Schmoe 2
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Mon Mark Lakey 19
Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH Apr 2 Drive right or go... 1
Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15) Mar 31 Shallow Hal 25
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mar 31 Youdy Gorshi 15
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at April 05 at 2:52PM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC