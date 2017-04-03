Homes threatened as 160-acre brush fi...

Homes threatened as 160-acre brush fire burns in Punta Gorda

Charlotte County Fire & EMS, as well as a number of other units, are on the site of a brush fire in Punta Gorda. Fire and EMS services estimate the size of the fast-moving fire to be 160 acres and say it is zero percent contained.

