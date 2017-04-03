Gun stolen from Fort Myers officer's off-duty car
A Fort Myers police officer may not face disciplinary action after his department-issued gun is stolen from his off-duty car in Sarasota County. Deputies say 17-year-old Jonathan Priest opened the unlocked car and found the Heckler & Koch USP .40 caliber firearm.
