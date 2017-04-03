Gun stolen from Fort Myers officer's ...

Gun stolen from Fort Myers officer's off-duty car

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

A Fort Myers police officer may not face disciplinary action after his department-issued gun is stolen from his off-duty car in Sarasota County. Deputies say 17-year-old Jonathan Priest opened the unlocked car and found the Heckler & Koch USP .40 caliber firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Duffy's Sports Grill 19 hr Bill 1
Bullys 22 hr Ice Man 2
Karma is a bitch 22 hr Ice Man 1
News 2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ... Thu Club man 2
Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15) Thu Prince John 19
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Apr 5 Danny N 9
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Apr 3 Mark Lakey 19
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,437 • Total comments across all topics: 280,143,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC