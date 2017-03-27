Grand opening of Golisano's Children'...

Grand opening of Golisano's Children's Hospital in Fort Myers

Saturday

Onlookers had the chance to walk through the doors and see what the new Golisano's Children's Hospital in Fort Myers had to offer. The 128 bed, seven-story hospital is aimed at making kids feel like they are in a fun and safe space rather than the hospital.

