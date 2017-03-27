Grand opening of Golisano's Children's Hospital in Fort Myers
Onlookers had the chance to walk through the doors and see what the new Golisano's Children's Hospital in Fort Myers had to offer. The 128 bed, seven-story hospital is aimed at making kids feel like they are in a fun and safe space rather than the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH
|6 hr
|Drive right or go...
|1
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|17 hr
|Jeff Mathews
|18
|Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Shallow Hal
|25
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Mar 31
|Youdy Gorshi
|15
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 30
|Chris
|47
|Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10)
|Mar 30
|packerted
|49
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC