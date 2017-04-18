Governora s support for Hoover Dike r...

Governora s support for Hoover Dike repair draws criticism

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. The $200 million that Gov. Rick Scott wants spent on repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike won't resolve the problems emanating from the lake it surrounds, a prominent clean water activist said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... 8 hr Prince John 2
How to unblock someone on Facebook. 8 hr Prince John 4
Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15) 8 hr Ex Chicagoan 22
Reports of drunk/unruly waitress at Plaka. Mon Civil blotter 1
News Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f... Apr 17 ICE MAN 4
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... Apr 16 Prince John 4
People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16) Apr 11 Leoslittlepecker 5
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC