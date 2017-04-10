Gov talks budget waiting game, healthcare in Fort Myers stop
Governor Rick Scott is calling on state officials to get a budget done, as well as federal House and Senate leaders to get back to the table and reform health care. Governor Rick Scott says the clock is ticking for the House and Senate to get a budget on his desk by May 5th -- the end of the legislative session.
