Gov. Scott to honor veterans in Bonita Springs
Scott will hand out medals through the Governor's Veterans Service Award, a statewide program designed to recognize those who've served. Scott honored more than 100 veterans in October during a Veterans Service Award ceremony in Fort Myers .
