Fort Myers police, Lee County NAACP meeting canceled
A meeting between the Lee County NAACP, the State Attorney's Office, and the Fort Myers Police Department was canceled just 10 minutes before it was supposed to start. They were set to talk about improving community relations following a scathing independent audit that alleged serious corruption within the department.
