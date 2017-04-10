Fort Myers mom hopes to revive son's cold case with new idea
A Fort Myers mother is trying something new to find out what happened to her son whose murder -- now a cold case -- has been left unsolved since 2013. Kyle Byrtus was killed nearly four years ago and his killer was never caught.
