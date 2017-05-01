Fort Myers Miracle hosts baseball clinic for kids with disabilities
For the 12th consecutive year, The Dave Clark Foundation teamed up with the Fort Myers Miracle to put on a clinic for families with kids that have disabilities. The Dream and Do Baseball Clinic has always been a huge success, but this year may have been the biggest one yet with over 65 families taking part in the morning of fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|21 hr
|Obesity stinks
|2
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|21 hr
|Jealous
|1
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|21 hr
|Dannie
|22
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|King Dek
|10
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Apr 28
|Kgdiesel
|49
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|Apr 28
|LEO 477
|4
|Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann
|Apr 28
|ICE MAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC