Fort Myers' history leads Harborside hotel name to 'Luminary Hotel'
A light bulb and a little history is serving as inspiration for the new name of the Harborside hotel project. The new Luminary Hotel and Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developer unveils plans for new downtown Fort M...
|1 hr
|Conrad Hilton
|1
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|11 hr
|Prince John
|8
|Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|Ihaterap
|4
|Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession...
|Thu
|ICE MAN
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Jailhouse
|21
|Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Ex Chicagoan
|22
|Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'...
|Apr 8
|Ice Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC