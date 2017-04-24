Farm Report: Mitchell Kranson homers,...

Farm Report: Mitchell Kranson homers, doubles for Kernels

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Twinkie Town

SP Lachlan Wells made the start for Ft. Myers and kinda got shelled. He gave up FOUR home runs and six earned runs total in just three innings of work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... 20 hr R12 Freon 49
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. Sun Yikes 3
News Mandatory one-day watering Apr 22 ICE MAN 1
News Developer unveils plans for new downtown Fort M... Apr 22 ICE MAN 3
News Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My... Apr 22 hobee 2
American friendships are fake and superficial, ... Apr 21 Prince John 8
Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16) Apr 20 Ihaterap 4
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at April 24 at 3:33AM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC