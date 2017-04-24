Farm Report: Mitchell Kranson homers, doubles for Kernels
SP Lachlan Wells made the start for Ft. Myers and kinda got shelled. He gave up FOUR home runs and six earned runs total in just three innings of work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|20 hr
|R12 Freon
|49
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|Sun
|Yikes
|3
|Mandatory one-day watering
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|1
|Developer unveils plans for new downtown Fort M...
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|3
|Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My...
|Apr 22
|hobee
|2
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|Apr 21
|Prince John
|8
|Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16)
|Apr 20
|Ihaterap
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC