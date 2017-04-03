Election supervisor's Islam presentation raises eyebrows
An upcoming presentation on Islam is causing controversy in Charlotte County because the man giving it is an elected official. "It was a little shocking to see it coming from the supervisor of elections himself," Trejo said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Tue
|Joe Schmoe
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Mark Lakey
|19
|Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH
|Apr 2
|Drive right or go...
|1
|Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|Shallow Hal
|25
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Mar 31
|Youdy Gorshi
|15
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 30
|Chris
|47
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC