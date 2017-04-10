Elderly woman robbed outside N. Fort ...

Elderly woman robbed outside N. Fort Myers Wal-Mart

An elderly woman was robbed in a Wal-Mart parking lot Saturday evening, and Crime Stoppers need your help in finding the thief. The woman was walking from the parking lot to the store when a man approached her and grabbed her purse from under her arm.

