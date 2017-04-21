Dual U.S.-Israeli citizen charged wit...

Dual U.S.-Israeli citizen charged with making threatening calls to Jewish Community Centers

21 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney , center, a member of Congress's bipartisan task force combating anti-Semitism, held a news conference March 3, 2017, at the Park East Synagogue in New York to address bomb threats against Jewish organizations and vandalism at Jewish cemeteries. An 18-year-old with dual U.S. and Israeli citizenship was charged Friday with making threatening calls to Jewish community centers in Florida over three months, giving false information to police about harm to people in Georgia, and cyberstalking.

