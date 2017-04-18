Driver pulls gun on another in south Lee County

The victim said he was driving back home to Orlando after visiting his mother-in-law in Estero when a driver in Fort Myers threatened his life. He said it was around 8 p.m. Sunday when he was almost rear-ended by a white, four-door Buick at a red light near Alico and 75. He said after he pulled to the side of the road, the man pulled up next to him and pointed a gun at him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.