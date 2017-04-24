Donations pour in for Lehigh fire vic...

Donations pour in for Lehigh fire victims thanks to Facebook group

Basic necessities are a lifesaver when you've lost everything and donations have continued to pour in for a family who lost their home in last week's brush fire in Lehigh Acres. Last week, Perry and Elvis O'Neill, a Lehigh Acres couple, escaped a brush fire that destroyed their home.

