Donations pour in for Lehigh fire victims thanks to Facebook group
Basic necessities are a lifesaver when you've lost everything and donations have continued to pour in for a family who lost their home in last week's brush fire in Lehigh Acres. Last week, Perry and Elvis O'Neill, a Lehigh Acres couple, escaped a brush fire that destroyed their home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession...
|16 hr
|Prince John
|3
|Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Ihaterap
|7
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|Wed
|Prince John
|2
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|Apr 24
|Floridian
|1
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|49
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|Apr 23
|Yikes
|3
|Mandatory one-day watering
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC