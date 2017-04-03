Deputies ask for help finding missing 15-year-old

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old female. Brenna Linden, W/F, 5'5", 160 pounds, red hair , brown eyes, DOB 04/17/01, has a scar on her left eyebrow and was last seen at her home at 2256 Violet Drive, Fort Myers on April 1, 2017 at approximately 11:00 p.m. She left home without permission and does not have her prescribed medication with her.

