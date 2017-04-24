CRC Announces Public Hearing at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers
The Constitution Revision Commission invites all interested Floridians to participate in a public hearing at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers on Wednesday, May 10 beginning at 5:00 PM. Members of the media wishing to attend are asked to bring their press credentials.
