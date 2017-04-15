City Hall Staff Changes and Challenges
Since the departure of former City Manager Roger Hernstadt a number of changes have occurred within City Hall, with departures of personnel and some shuffling of the chairs on the deck to insure the functions to service residents' needs are still being met. Guillermo Polanco was assigned the responsibilities as Interim City Manager in February, in addition to his responsibilities overseeing the city's Finance Department.
