City council agrees to ask DOJ for civil rights investigation
A panel of Fort Myers city leaders on Wednesday discussed a recent audit that found corruption in the police department as members of the community aired their frustrations. A panel of Fort Myers city leaders on Wednesday discussed a recent audit that found corruption in the police department as members of the community aired their frustrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|19 hr
|Joe Schmoe
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Mark Lakey
|19
|Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH
|Apr 2
|Drive right or go...
|1
|Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|Shallow Hal
|25
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Mar 31
|Youdy Gorshi
|15
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 30
|Chris
|47
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC