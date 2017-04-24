Caught on cam: Vehicle burglars in Fort Myers
Detectives say that between the hours of 2:30 and 3 a.m., the suspects entered roughly a dozen cars in the Timberlake Community, off Three Oaks Parkway. All of the vehicles were unlocked at the time and one truck was stolen from a driveway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|help.. looking for Addis family
|10 hr
|Needing info
|1
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|15 hr
|Prince John
|5
|Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16)
|15 hr
|Ihaterap
|7
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|19 hr
|Prince John
|2
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|Mon
|Floridian
|1
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|49
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|Apr 23
|Yikes
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC