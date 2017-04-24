Caught on cam: Vehicle burglars in Fo...

Caught on cam: Vehicle burglars in Fort Myers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Detectives say that between the hours of 2:30 and 3 a.m., the suspects entered roughly a dozen cars in the Timberlake Community, off Three Oaks Parkway. All of the vehicles were unlocked at the time and one truck was stolen from a driveway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
help.. looking for Addis family 10 hr Needing info 1
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... 15 hr Prince John 5
Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16) 15 hr Ihaterap 7
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... 19 hr Prince John 2
Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig... Mon Floridian 1
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... Apr 24 R12 Freon 49
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. Apr 23 Yikes 3
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC