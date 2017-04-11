Cape woman facing DUI charges from fa...

Cape woman facing DUI charges from fatal October crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 52-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash on Halloween 2016 at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Michael G. Rippe Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16) 20 hr Leoslittlepecker 5
Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th... 20 hr Swampie 8
News Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f... Mon Prince John 1
Trump is Totally Unqualified Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 7
News Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'... Apr 8 Ice Man 1
Duffy's Sports Grill Apr 7 Bill 1
Bullys Apr 7 Ice Man 2
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC