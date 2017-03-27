Birth control delivery now available

The service is called Nurx , and women who want to stay out of the doctor's office say, "Sign me up!" "It makes it a lot more convenient for a working woman or a single mom," said Kaylie Komray of Fort Myers. "Especially someone who has a busy schedule or is in school or is working where you can't find time to go to the doctor," said Kelsey Craft.

