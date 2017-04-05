Bill would put Florida law enforcemen...

Bill would put Florida law enforcement through autism training

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Florida Senate is expected to vote Thursday on a bill that could put officers on the front line of autism training.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ... 5 hr Ice Man 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) 22 hr Not Paul Herman K... 32
Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15) Wed thebsdetector 18
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Wed Danny N 9
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... Apr 4 Joe Schmoe 2
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Apr 3 Mark Lakey 19
Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH Apr 2 Drive right or go... 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lee County was issued at April 06 at 8:36PM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,373 • Total comments across all topics: 280,105,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC