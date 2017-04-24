5 things to know for Wednesday, April 26th
The Lehigh Acres Fire District said late Tuesday that residents cannot burn anything in their yards. The order follows last week's devastating 360-acre brush fire that destroyed four homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|3 hr
|Prince John
|5
|Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Ihaterap
|7
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|7 hr
|Prince John
|2
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|Mon
|Floridian
|1
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|49
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|Apr 23
|Yikes
|3
|Mandatory one-day watering
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC