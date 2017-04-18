5 things to know for Tuesday, April 18
NAACP-FMPD MEETING Addressing issues of racism and officer misconduct, the Fort Myers Police Department on Monday met for the first time with the Lee County NAACP and the State Attorney's Office. The meeting was the first of its kind since the release of the unflinching audit into FMPD by the Freeh Group back in February.
