2017 Community Prayer Breakfast May 4...

2017 Community Prayer Breakfast May 4 at Harborside

2 hrs ago

The Southwest Florida community is invited to observe the National Day of Prayer during the 2017 Community Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 4, at Harborside Event Center, at 1375 Monroe St., in Fort Myers. Coordinated by local faith-based organizations with support from the city of Fort Myers, this free, ticketed event brings the community together in unified prayer.

Fort Myers, FL

