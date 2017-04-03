2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club murder
Gerald Petit Homme, 21 of Lehigh Acres, and Laman Lashawn Allen, 25 of Fort Myers, are two of three suspects wanted in connection with the death of Rogerio Anjos. The third man, 21-year-old Kaheel Perez, has been arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|thebsdetector
|18
|Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Danny N
|9
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Tue
|Joe Schmoe
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Mark Lakey
|19
|Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH
|Apr 2
|Drive right or go...
|1
|Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|Shallow Hal
|25
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Mar 12
|J Kline
|31
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC