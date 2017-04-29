2 arrested in Fort Myers drug bust

Sam Young, 21, and Kenny Louis, 34, are facing various drug charges following an undercover investigation and a search of their home at 3051 Calvin Blvd. Detectives recovered $3,300 in narcotics proceeds, a Kel-Tec 9mm firearm with an extended magazine, 18.2 grams of marijuana, 0.2 grams of cocaine, 0.6 grams of heroin, packaging paraphernalia, weights scales and several sets of two-way communication devices used by the suspects to conduct counter-surveillance on detectives, police said. During an undercover investigation, detectives bought cocaine and heroin from Young at the home, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.