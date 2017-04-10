10 homes threatened by Golden Gate br...

10 homes threatened by Golden Gate brush fire

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Updated to 3 acres & 10 homes possibly threatened #wildfire #FLfire A Collier County elementary school teach who was reassigned after criticizing immigrants in a Facebook post will keep her job. Lee County deputies arrested Sam Young, 21, and Kenny Louis, 34, Friday after serving a search warrant at a home on Calvin Boulevard, not far from two schools and a church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. Fri LEO 477 4
News Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann Fri ICE MAN 1
News Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession... Apr 27 Prince John 3
Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16) Apr 26 Ihaterap 7
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... Apr 26 Prince John 2
Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig... Apr 24 Floridian 1
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... Apr 24 R12 Freon 49
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at April 30 at 8:37AM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,803 • Total comments across all topics: 280,666,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC