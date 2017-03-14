Your Health Now: Telemedicine
FORT MYERS, Fla. Just as Skype and FaceTime have changed the way families and friends communicate, telemedicine is changing the way health care is delivered in our community and around the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Sun
|J Kline
|31
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Sun
|Party man
|1
|Boy lover site (Oct '09)
|Mar 9
|Foot
|4
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 8
|Vicky
|44
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Mar 7
|Wonder Why
|10
|Fort Myers Shooting - An Act of Americanism ! (Jul '16)
|Mar 7
|Wonder Why
|11
|Video of LCSO deputya s response to IHOP fight ...
|Mar 7
|Wonder Why
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC