WhereverTV Completes Acquisition of Music Channels Launches Strategy...

WhereverTV Completes Acquisition of Music Channels
FORT MYERS, Fla., March 14, 2017 -- WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. , which delivers Over the Top subscription television services to a variety of devices including smartphones, TabletPCs, streaming media players, computers and connected TVs, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of 4 genre-specific music channels: Digital RodeoTV , Digital CrossTV , Digital PopTV and Digital RockTV. This new music platform promises to bring a unique opportunity to partner with artists under its WhereverTV family of television packaged subscriptions and channels.
