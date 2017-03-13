WhereverTV CEO Demonstrates Increased...

WhereverTV CEO Demonstrates Increased Conviction

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 16, 2017 -- WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. , which delivers Over the Top subscription television services to a variety of devices including smartphones, TabletPCs, streaming media players, computers and connected TVs,  announced today that the Edward D. Ciofani, the CEO Chairman of the Board has converted his debt into equity for loans made to the Company in 2015.  ?In anticipation of 2017 becoming our breakout year, I feel that strengthening the Companys balance sheet makes timely business sense, said Edward D. Ciofani, CEO. ?I and the Board are extremely focused on creating shareholder value as the company matures into one of the leading providers of Over-The-Top content, he added.

