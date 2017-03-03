Walking for a Cure
Fighting against a disease with no known cure can feel overwhelming, but hope is far from lost. It is thanks to loyal donors and local community leaders bringing awareness to diseases such as Progressive Supranucluear Palsy that gains motivation to continue funding and searching for effective treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Fri
|Ice Man
|6
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Fri
|Joan Polito
|43
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 28
|Prince John
|13
|College night at The Keys Bar & Grille is a joke!
|Feb 28
|Tommy
|2
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Feb 28
|Dating scene
|5
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... (Sep '16)
|Feb 25
|heartroot
|11
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|Feb 25
|Zipper King
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC