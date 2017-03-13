Understanding Tax Certificate & Tax D...

Understanding Tax Certificate & Tax Deed Sales' seminar Saturday

Lee County Tax Collector Larry Hart and Lee County Clerk of Circuit Court Linda Doggett will present a free seminar on the sale and purchase of tax certificates and tax deeds Saturday, March 18, at the Lee County Elections Center, 13180 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers. Topics for the "Understanding Tax Certificate & Tax Deed Sales" program include "What is a Tax Certificate versus a Tax Deed?", "How to purchase and redeem a Tax Certificate/Tax Deed," How to transfer a Tax Certificate," "How to apply for a Tax Deed" and "Why it's important to conduct your own research."

