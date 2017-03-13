Understanding Tax Certificate & Tax Deed Sales' seminar Saturday
Lee County Tax Collector Larry Hart and Lee County Clerk of Circuit Court Linda Doggett will present a free seminar on the sale and purchase of tax certificates and tax deeds Saturday, March 18, at the Lee County Elections Center, 13180 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers. Topics for the "Understanding Tax Certificate & Tax Deed Sales" program include "What is a Tax Certificate versus a Tax Deed?", "How to purchase and redeem a Tax Certificate/Tax Deed," How to transfer a Tax Certificate," "How to apply for a Tax Deed" and "Why it's important to conduct your own research."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bob & Bob DJ/VJ show of Fort Myers. The ul...
|15 hr
|Tommy
|1
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Wed
|Slow dancer
|4
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Wed
|Not happy
|1
|Gulf Coast Humane Society Charged with Animal C... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Randy
|29
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Mar 12
|J Kline
|31
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Mar 12
|Party man
|1
|Boy lover site (Oct '09)
|Mar 9
|Foot
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC