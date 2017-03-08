Tickets on sale for Spring Break Regg...

Tickets on sale for Spring Break Reggae Fest

The 3rd Annual South Cape Spring Break Reggae Festival will run from 2 p.m. March 18 to 2 a.m. March 19 on four different stages at the Dixie Roadhouse and Rockade; doors open at 1 p.m. the first day. More than a dozen bands are set to perform, with Jahfe opening for the headliner, Maxi Priest.

