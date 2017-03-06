Third victim identified in deadly Sarasota County crash
NORTH PORT, Fla. Three people died in a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 177, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|11 hr
|Dangerous woman w...
|1
|thinking about moving to fort myers is there a ... (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|AJS
|42
|Pine island lane
|15 hr
|Sally kay
|1
|Anyone know Tommy Strayer? He passed away a few... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|Chris Siford
|4
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Fri
|Ice Man
|6
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 3
|Joan Polito
|43
|College night at The Keys Bar & Grille is a joke!
|Feb 28
|Tommy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC