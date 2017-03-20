Teen diet pill contained illegal subs...

Teen diet pill contained illegal substance, Fort Myers company founder to accept plea deal

FORT MYERS, Fla. The founder of a dietary supplement company under federal investigation for false labeling is expected, following a WINK News inquiry, to accept a plea deal that potentially includes jail time.

