There are on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from Saturday, titled Southwest Florida Reading Festival. In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:

FORT MYERS, Fla. Libby Fischer Hellmann is a renowned author of 17 books. Her latest, War, Spies, and Bobby Sox takes you back to a time when Frank Sinatra made young women swoon, bobby sox and saddle shoes were the norm, and WWII raged across two oceans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.