Southwest Florida Reading Festival

Southwest Florida Reading Festival

There are 1 comment on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from Saturday, titled Southwest Florida Reading Festival. In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:

FORT MYERS, Fla. Libby Fischer Hellmann is a renowned author of 17 books. Her latest, War, Spies, and Bobby Sox takes you back to a time when Frank Sinatra made young women swoon, bobby sox and saddle shoes were the norm, and WWII raged across two oceans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ice Man

United States

#1 Yesterday
Obviously illegal Hispanics will show up in force
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my sons dad (Mar '12) Sun Trumpette 19
Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished... Sat Trumpette 6
Gold digger women belong in Northern Illinois, ... (Aug '16) Sat Trumpette 8
News Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07) Sat Hunter02 3
The Bob & Bob DJ/VJ show of Fort Myers. The ul... Sat Ice Man 2
News Gulf Coast Humane Society Charged with Animal C... (Jan '09) Mar 15 Randy 29
Boy lover site (Oct '09) Mar 9 Foot 4
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC