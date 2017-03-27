Racers taking to Lee County streets
It's a misdemeanor for anyone who is caught racing another car or motorcycle on public roads, but it's not stopping thrill seekers. "What I've seen that I do recall were sporty cars, and I could tell what they were about," said Renata Menezes of Fort Myers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|5 hr
|Youdy Gorshi
|15
|Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15)
|22 hr
|Floridian
|24
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Chris
|47
|Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10)
|Thu
|packerted
|49
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Mar 26
|Ice Man
|13
|Big 'O' Amusements is FIRED from the Fort Myers...
|Mar 24
|Carnival man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC