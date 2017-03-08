Police storm into IHOP with TASER to ...

Police storm into IHOP with TASER to break up girl fight

Read more: Daily Mail

Bit of an over-reaction? Policeman storms into a diner brandishing a TASER and orders squabbling girls onto the ground A huge fight between a group of girls at an popular chain in America forced a Sheriff department deputy to step in with Tasers and force almost half the cafe to the floor. Video footage from inside an International House of Pancakes shows the group fighting in a back room, battering each other with coffee canisters and any other weapon they could get their hands on.

Fort Myers, FL

