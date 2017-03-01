North Fort Myers man talks about ISIS fight in Syria
The North Fort Myers man who fought ISIS will go to trial in Lee County for spitting on a Lee County deputy in 2015. The North Fort Myers man who fought ISIS will go to trial in Lee County for spitting on a Lee County deputy in 2015.
