NBC2 Investigators: Scammers spoofing...

NBC2 Investigators: Scammers spoofing out-of-state numbers

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is getting complaints about scammers using area codes from Minnesota, Washington D.C., even right here in Florida to get you to answer the phone. LCSO fraud expert Stacey Payne said that unfortunately, you can't tell who's calling you or where they're calling from by simply looking at their number.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Sun J Kline 31
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... Sun Party man 1
Boy lover site (Oct '09) Mar 9 Foot 4
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 8 Vicky 44
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... Mar 7 Wonder Why 10
Fort Myers Shooting - An Act of Americanism ! (Jul '16) Mar 7 Wonder Why 11
News Video of LCSO deputya s response to IHOP fight ... Mar 7 Wonder Why 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at March 14 at 6:26AM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,454 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC