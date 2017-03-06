NBC2 Investigators: Drug cases jeopardized by FMPD report
Dozens of drug cases investigated by the Fort Myers Police Department will face extra scrutiny because officers involved in the investigations are on suspension following the release of the Freeh report two weeks ago. Public Defender Kathy Smith said her office has identified 41 active cases where officers on administrative leave from FMPD were somehow involved in the investigation or the arrest of her clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|3 min
|George
|8
|Fort Myers Shooting - An Act of Americanism ! (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|Wonder Why
|11
|Video of LCSO deputya s response to IHOP fight ...
|5 hr
|Wonder Why
|1
|thinking about moving to fort myers is there a ... (Feb '12)
|Sun
|AJS
|42
|Anyone know Tommy Strayer? He passed away a few... (Jan '09)
|Mar 5
|Chris Siford
|4
|College night at The Keys Bar & Grille is a joke!
|Feb 28
|Tommy
|2
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Feb 28
|Dating scene
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC