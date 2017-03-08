Nathan's Famous Fort Myers holds Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier

Registration is now open for a sanctioned qualifier in Southwest Florida for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Contest at Coney Island, Brooklyn. The event is free for participants and spectators and will be held 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Germain Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway in Estero, Fla.

