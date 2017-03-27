NAID study shows high presence of PII...

NAID study shows high presence of PII in resold electronics

Read more: Recycling Today

The National Association for Information Destruction , Phoenix, has announced that a recent study shows that 40 percent of electronic devices resold in the secondhand market contained personally identifiable information . NAID says this is the largest study to date of the presence of PII in electronics resold in publicly available resale channels.

